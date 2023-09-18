Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
$80M jet's wreckage presumed to be in South Carolina
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Americans freed from Iran arrive in Qatar
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares how teens were able to escape
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks out on decision to try and overturn the election
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Filled with false claims': Dale fact-checks Trump's 'Meet the Press' interview
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gen. Mark Milley on a 'mistake' he made with Trump
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I absolutely refute': Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Romney claims Pence behaved 'ungodly' as VP. Hear Pence's response
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police bodycam captures rescue in waist-high floodwaters
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Schiff: Trump's comments 'music to the ears' of prosecutors
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Voters should take this threat from Trump seriously
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Airport ramp worker recounts hurting his leg as tarmac injuries increase
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Helmet camera video shows Ukrainian forces liberating village
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Bernie Sanders thinks about a 4-day work week
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
1921 Tulsa massacre survivor: We could smell houses burning
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
China isn't saying why defense minister hasn't been seen in public for weeks
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN