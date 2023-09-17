Video Ad Feedback
Airport ramp worker recounts hurting his leg as tarmac injuries increase
Injuries among airport tarmac workers are spiking, according to a report by OSHA. CNN's Pete Muntean reports.
02:42 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Airport ramp worker recounts hurting his leg as tarmac injuries increase
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Helmet camera video shows Ukrainian forces liberating village
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down the results in Paxton's Senate impeachment trial
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tropical strom warning in effect along New England coast
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
China isn't saying why defense minister hasn't been seen in public for weeks
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on scene where Libya flood hit worst
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Beaten and starved for weeks': Authorities on South Korean woman found dead in Georgia
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video appears to show Boebert vaping in theater moments before she was removed by security
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Body aches, fever': Doctor distinguishes difference between Covid and flu
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter joins hurricane hunters from cockpit of 'flying weather station'
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Elon Musk compare Taiwan to Hawaii
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this young group of girls played an important role in fight against segregation
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hugh Jackman to separate from his wife of 27 years
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Ashton Kutcher's plea to lawmakers on proposed child abuse legislation (2020)
05:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Trump's intimidation tactics could speed up federal election interference case
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
After divorce, single mom takes her 15 kids on 7-month hike of a lifetime
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CCTV shows US airport staff appear to be stealing from hand luggage
01:22
Now playing- Source: WSVN