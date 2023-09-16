Video Ad Feedback
Runaway wallaby caught on camera in Illinois man's backyard
Residents of a neighborhood in Illinois are searching for a wallaby named Rupert after he escaped his enclosure. Affiliate WLS reports.
01:47 - Source: wls
Trending Now 17 videos
