How this young group of girls played an important role in fight against segregation
In 1963, a group of young Black girls was held in the Leesburg Stockade jail for nearly 60 days without any charges. They were jailed for entering a theater through the front door and challenging segregation laws. CNN's Randi Kaye reports on the group known as the Leesburg Stockade Girls.
