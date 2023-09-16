Video Ad Feedback
How this young group of girls played an important role in fight against segregation
In 1963, a group of young Black girls was held in the Leesburg Stockade jail for nearly 60 days without any charges. They were jailed for entering a theater through the front door and challenging segregation laws. CNN's Randi Kaye reports on the group known as the Leesburg Stockade Girls.
05:12 - Source: CNN
