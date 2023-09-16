bear affil krispy kreme van
Bears raid Krispy Kreme Doughnuts van
Bears were spotted in the back of a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts delivery van in Anchorage, Alaska, where they ate 20 packages of donut holes and more. CNN affiliate KTUU has the story.
