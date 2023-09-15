joseph alton vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Police captain's commitment to the Special Olympics honored
Havre De Grace, Maryland, Police captain Joseph Alton was recently honored with a community award for his dedication to volunteering with the Special Olympics for 15 years. Alton talks to CNN's Gabe Cohen about why he will always be involved.
02:11 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
joseph alton vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Police captain's commitment to the Special Olympics honored
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GM workers with the UAW Local 2250 Union strike outside the General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant on September 15, 2023 in Wentzville, Missouri. In the first time in its history the United Auto Workers union is on strike against all three of America's unionized automakers, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, at the same time.
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what the UAW strike means for consumers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mary barra vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter asks CEO about her nearly $29 million in compensation as workers strike
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
derna libya drone
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on scene where Libya flood hit worst
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
uaw president shawn fain
Video Ad Feedback
'Complete BS': UAW president rips auto company leaders
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden's son, attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to the White House for Easter and egg rolling on the lawn. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Pretty dark and gloomy': Reporter shares the feeling inside Hunter Biden's camp
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden exits Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending mass with his father (out of frame) in Johns Island, South Carolina on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst says Hunter Biden case is 'inadvisable'
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hurricane Lee SCREENGRAB 9 13 2023
Video Ad Feedback
'Just moved through the eye': Hear what pilot saw flying through Hurricane Lee
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paul landis
Video Ad Feedback
Jackie Kennedy's ex-Secret Service agent makes new claim about the JFK assassination
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robin Lawrence was found stabbed to death inside her home
Video Ad Feedback
1994 cold case solved with help of DNA
04:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Escaped inmate Danilo Cavalcante is captured by law enforcement on Wednesday, September 13.
Video Ad Feedback
First video of Danelo Cavalcante after being taken into police custody
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab putin kim space center
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Putin greets Kim at Russian space port
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vladimir Putin
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Putin thinks about the charges Donald Trump is facing
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild walk a picket line outside of Warner Bros Studio in Burbank, California, on July 26, 2023. Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike at midnight July 14, 2023, effectively bringing the giant movie and television business to a halt as they join writers in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how talk shows are returning to production without breaking the writers' strike
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
presser split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Official says 'suicide by cop' is a 'possibility' amid Pennsylvania fugitive manhunt
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gov. Michelle Grisham
Video Ad Feedback
Governor's move to suspend the right to carry firearms sparks major backlash
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN