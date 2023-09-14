alligator swims at girl scouts
Video Ad Feedback
Watch nearly 14-foot gator swim toward Girl Scout troop in lake
Video shows a nearly 14-foot-long alligator swimming toward a Girl Scout troop in a lake at a Texas state park. CNN affiliate KPRC has the details.
01:40 - Source: KPRC
Latest Videos 16 videos
alligator swims at girl scouts
Video Ad Feedback
Watch nearly 14-foot gator swim toward Girl Scout troop in lake
01:40
Now playing
- Source: KPRC
paul landis
Video Ad Feedback
Jackie Kennedy's ex-Secret Service agent makes new claim about the JFK assassination
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robin Lawrence was found stabbed to death inside her home
Video Ad Feedback
1994 cold case solved with help of DNA
04:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Escaped inmate Danilo Cavalcante is captured by law enforcement on Wednesday, September 13.
Video Ad Feedback
First video of Danelo Cavalcante after being taken into police custody
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab putin kim space center
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Putin greets Kim at Russian space port
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vladimir Putin
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Putin thinks about the charges Donald Trump is facing
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild walk a picket line outside of Warner Bros Studio in Burbank, California, on July 26, 2023. Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike at midnight July 14, 2023, effectively bringing the giant movie and television business to a halt as they join writers in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how talk shows are returning to production without breaking the writers' strike
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
presser split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Official says 'suicide by cop' is a 'possibility' amid Pennsylvania fugitive manhunt
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gov. Michelle Grisham
Video Ad Feedback
Governor's move to suspend the right to carry firearms sparks major backlash
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
affil office chair vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam shows unusual object fly down highway and smash windshield
02:00
Now playing
- Source: KSL
VIDEO THUMBNAIL kim jong un russia reactions split
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what people in Russia think about Kim Jong Un's visit
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cave rescue vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows American being pulled out of Turkish cave
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KJU Train vpx Primorye Region Administration Press Service 2019
Video Ad Feedback
This is what the train Kim Jong Un is traveling in could look like
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zeke Unger
Video Ad Feedback
Bounty hunter makes prediction on how Pennsylvania fugitive will be caught
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
USA's Coco Gauff holds the trophy after defeating Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open tennis tournament women's singles final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 9, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'This is crazy': Coco Gauff on winning US Open
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Morocco earthquake damage September 10 2023 SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Aerial footage shows extent of damage in Morocco earthquake
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN