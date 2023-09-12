Video Ad Feedback
Governor's move to suspend the right to carry firearms sparks major backlash
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) joins "CNN's This Morning" to discuss the emergency order she issued banning both open and concealed firearms in Albuquerque on Friday, setting off a stream of backlash and legal challenges.
Latest Videos 17 videos
Governor's move to suspend the right to carry firearms sparks major backlash
Video shows American being pulled out of Turkish cave
This is what the train Kim Jong Un is traveling in could look like
Bounty hunter makes prediction on how Pennsylvania fugitive will be caught
'This is crazy': Coco Gauff on winning US Open
Aerial footage shows extent of damage in Morocco earthquake
See new images of convicted killer caught on doorbell camera
See where Hurricane Lee is headed
Jake Tapper pushes Nikki Haley on Sen. Tuberville. See the moment
Hear Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis address backlash over Danny Masterson letters
Hear what Luis Rubiales said about resigning his position
See destruction of village in Morocco after deadly earthquake
Doctor over mask study: People are 'drunk with certainty' around mask
Colorado has been sued to bar Trump from the ballot. Here's why
See what it looks like on the ground in aftermath of Morocco earthquake
Presidential candidate says he would deport US-born children of undocumented migrants along with their parents
'Very debilitating': Air Force boss blasts Tuberville's military blockade
