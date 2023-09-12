Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam footage shows piece of office chair flying into car windshield
A Utah family says they are grateful their dash camera recorded the moment when part of an office chair smashed into their windshield. The family told CNN affiliate KSL no one was injured during the incident.
02:00 - Source: KSL
