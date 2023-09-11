Video Ad Feedback
Bounty hunter makes prediction on how Pennsylvania fugitive will be caught
Bounty hunter Zeke Unger speaks to CNN's John Berman expressing his confidence in investigators that they will track down fugitive, Danelo Cavalcante, after he escaped a Pennsylvania prison.
