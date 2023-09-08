Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Jimmy Fallon staff said about workplace 'mistreatment'
16 current and former employees have described a difficult work environment at "The Tonight Show" that, in some cases, they say was detrimental to their mental health. The individuals were not identified by name in the story, citing fear of professional repercussions. CNN has not independently verified their claims.
01:12 - Source: CNN
