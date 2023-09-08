The Philadelphia District Attorney's office has released unedited body camera footage showing an officer firing into Eddie Irizarry's car through the driver's side window, roughly five seconds after exiting a police car and approaching Irizarry's vehicle.
Police body camera footage released by the Philadelphia DA shows Eddie Irizarry's final moments after ex-officer Mark Dial shot him in Philadelphia. The footage comes after Irizarry's family insisted it be released in full, and it contradicts the initial police story that Irizarry was outside his car and not taking commands when shots were fired.
