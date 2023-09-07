Beyonce concert baby
Video Ad Feedback
'I wasn't prepared': Woman gets labor pains during Beyoncé concert
Sarah Francis Jones, a pregnant woman who had a scheduled a cesarean section, for later in the week, unexpectedly started having contractions during Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles.
01:14 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Beyonce concert baby
Video Ad Feedback
'I wasn't prepared': Woman gets labor pains during Beyoncé concert
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bear on patio florida
Video Ad Feedback
Dog alerts teen to something outside. See what he found
01:02
Now playing
- Source: WESH
mexico gender reveal plane crash
Video Ad Feedback
Plane crashes during gender reveal
00:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
diplo leaves burning man vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Diplo, Chris Rock escaping Burning Man in the back of a truck
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
over 900 lb alligator
Video Ad Feedback
'Catch of a lifetime': Watch hunters catch 900-pound alligator
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
world's largest string cheese ball mexico orig contd ao_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Mexican town break the record for the world's largest string cheese ball
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
burning man vpx
Video Ad Feedback
County official gives update on stranded Burning Man attendees
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tami Manis - Longest Mullet (Female) Guinness World Records 2023 Photo Credit: Wade Payne/Guinness World Records
Video Ad Feedback
'5 feet 8 inches of party. Pure party': Meet the woman with world record mullet
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 30: A message reading "Carolina Strong" is displayed on a screen after a vigil for slain professor Zijie Yan at University of North Carolina on August 30, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Professor Zijie Yan was shot to death on Monday August 28, and a graduate student at UNC has been charged with first degree murder in the killing and possession of a firearm on educational property. (Photo by Eros Hoagland/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
UNC newspaper prints students' texts during school shooting on front page
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gen z social
Video Ad Feedback
How influencers are using social media to help curb gun violence
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nebraska bull in car
Video Ad Feedback
Driver pulled over for bull riding shotgun in car
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
car flips tornado
Video Ad Feedback
Tornado sends car flying on highway
00:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
T Rex Race Stragglers 1
Video Ad Feedback
'It was more of a waddle': See cute 4-year-olds run a T. rex race
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Adele Scolds Security 1
Video Ad Feedback
See what Adele did to leave this super fan catching his breath
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bear rescue orig thumb 1
Video Ad Feedback
See what happens when woman finds bear cub stuck in a plastic jug
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kardashian Jumps Rope Braids 3
Video Ad Feedback
Kim Kardashian jumps rope with braid attached to daughter's head
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN