Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment packed pier collapses during Labor Day celebration
Dozens of University of Wisconsin students fell into Lake Mendota after a pier collapsed during a Labor Day celebration. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to The University of Wisconsin Police Department. CNN affiliate WMTV has the story.
01:24 - Source: WMTV
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment packed pier collapses during Labor Day celebration
01:24
Now playing- Source: WMTV
Video Ad Feedback
Plane crashes during gender reveal
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Diplo, Chris Rock escaping Burning Man in the back of a truck
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Catch of a lifetime': Watch hunters catch 900-pound alligator
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Mexican town break the record for the world's largest string cheese ball
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
County official gives update on stranded Burning Man attendees
04:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'5 feet 8 inches of party. Pure party': Meet the woman with world record mullet
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UNC newspaper prints students' texts during school shooting on front page
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How influencers are using social media to help curb gun violence
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Driver pulled over for bull riding shotgun in car
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tornado sends car flying on highway
00:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It was more of a waddle': See cute 4-year-olds run a T. rex race
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what Adele did to leave this super fan catching his breath
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what happens when woman finds bear cub stuck in a plastic jug
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kim Kardashian jumps rope with braid attached to daughter's head
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Deep sea fish spotted by divers swimming off Taiwan coast
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN