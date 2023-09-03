Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Burning Man festival after heavy rain
Authorities are telling the tens of thousands of people who are attending the Burning Man festival to to conserve food, water and fuel as they shelter in place in the Black Rock Desert after a heavy rainstorm pummeled the area.
00:33 - Source: CNN
