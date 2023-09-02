Dr Anthony Fauci 090223
Dr. Fauci responds to study that says masks didn't work
Smerconish
Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses mask use with CNN's Michael Smerconish as Covid-19 cases rise in 2023.
