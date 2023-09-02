over 900 lb alligator
Video Ad Feedback
'Catch of a lifetime': Watch hunters catch 900-pound alligator
A three person team of gator hunters in Florida caught a 13-foot long alligator weighing over 900 pounds. CNN's Jim Acosta speaks to Captain Kevin Brotz about the battle.
01:07 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
over 900 lb alligator
Video Ad Feedback
'Catch of a lifetime': Watch hunters catch 900-pound alligator
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
world's largest string cheese ball mexico orig contd ao_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Mexican town break the record for the world's largest string cheese ball
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tami Manis - Longest Mullet (Female) Guinness World Records 2023 Photo Credit: Wade Payne/Guinness World Records
Video Ad Feedback
'5 feet 8 inches of party. Pure party': Meet the woman with world record mullet
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gen z social
Video Ad Feedback
How influencers are using social media to help curb gun violence
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nebraska bull in car
Video Ad Feedback
Driver pulled over for bull riding shotgun in car
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
car flips tornado
Video Ad Feedback
Tornado sends car flying on highway
00:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
T Rex Race Stragglers 1
Video Ad Feedback
'It was more of a waddle': See cute 4-year-olds run a T. rex race
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Adele Scolds Security 1
Video Ad Feedback
See what Adele did to leave this super fan catching his breath
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bear rescue orig thumb 1
Video Ad Feedback
See what happens when woman finds bear cub stuck in a plastic jug
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kardashian Jumps Rope Braids 3
Video Ad Feedback
Kim Kardashian jumps rope with braid attached to daughter's head
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rare deep sea fish
Video Ad Feedback
Deep sea fish spotted by divers swimming off Taiwan coast
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on from the field during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Video Ad Feedback
Dolphins quarterback has this message for ESPN analyst Ryan Clark
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
canada fire tornado_thumb1
Video Ad Feedback
'Incredibly rare phenomenon' forms in Canada wildfires
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tickling Seal Diver orig nn_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
See the playful seal who went viral for 'tickling' a diver
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
China Opium Elephant Bust SPLIT 01
Video Ad Feedback
Wild elephant caught on camera making surprising discovery
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FedEx Snake Killer 1
Video Ad Feedback
See doorbell video of FedEx guy confronting venomous snake
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN