Video Ad Feedback
Reporter identifies the crucial state that could be key to beating Trump
Do any of the GOP presidential candidates have a chance of beating former President Donald Trump? CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten breaks down the numbers.
02:17 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter identifies the crucial state that could be key to beating Trump
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what senator said about Trump and the 14th amendment
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We cannot be a**holes to women': GOP lawmaker on abortion rights
05:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden and Trump are virtually tied in polls. Political analyst has a theory why
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Radio host calls Trump's move in new video 'desperate'
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Inside the election office involved in latest Trump indictment
07:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains Bill Richardson's role in Brittney Griner's release
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: What Trump and Giuliani's relationship looks like now
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Justice Thomas reveals GOP donor paid for private jet trip
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie super PAC releases ad with Trump mug shot
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired judge explains the 'stunningly stupid' moment from Trump's team
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's campaign footage for them': Expert on Trump's Georgia trial being televised
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why it was a 'tough day' for Mark Meadows in court, according to one lawyer
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former GA DA: 'I'm absolutely amazed' Mark Meadows is taking the stand
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Some GOP voters in this key election state aren't backing Trump. Hear why
05:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Poll shows effects of publicly criticizing Trump
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what George Conway thinks about Meadows' defense argument in Georgia case
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN