Louisiana doc
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm really sad': Gay doctor speaks out after fleeing state
Louisiana is losing one of its only pediatric cardiologists because of the state's controversial anti-LGBTQ legislation. CNN's Meg Tirrell has the details.
03:01 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Louisiana doc
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm really sad': Gay doctor speaks out after fleeing state
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russia drone attack vpx 01
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows airplane burning from drone strike during attack on Russia
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maggie Haberman and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman on what 'struck' her while reading Donald Trump's deposition
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A new video published by pro-Wagner PMC Telegram channel Grey Zone on Wednesday showed mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claiming to be in Africa shortly before his death and assuring his audience from a moving vehicle that he is doing fine. It is unclear when or where the video was shot, but Prigozhin seems unbothered about his safety and well-being.
Video Ad Feedback
See what Prigozhin purportedly said days before his death
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas attends the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett to be the U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
Justice Thomas reveals GOP donor paid for private jet trip
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Not Guilty': Trumps enters plea in Georgia election case
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Idalia Florida Kaye vpx 4
Video Ad Feedback
See the devastating aftermath Idalia left throughout Florida
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this screenshot from video, Sen. Mitch McConnell freeze up after a reporter asks a question.
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell appears to freeze while speaking with reporters
00:46
Now playing
- Source: WLWT
Mitch McConnell and Sanjay Gupta
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what struck Gupta about McConnell appearing to freeze at news conference
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
st elmo's fire thumb 1
Video Ad Feedback
Pilots capture rare footage of lightning-like electrical phenomena
00:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BUNOL, SPAIN - AUGUST 30: Revellers pose for photographers as they arrive at the town hall square in the back of a lorry containing tomatoes during the annual Tomatina festival on August 30, 2023 in Bunol, Spain. Spain's tomato throwing party in the streets of Bunol, Valencia brings together almost 20,000 people, with some 150,000 kilos of tomatoes thrown each year, this year with a backdrop of high food prices affected by Spain's historic drought. (Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Thousands swarm city's streets for massive food fight
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JANUARY 11: A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. The FAA said it is gradually resuming flights around the country after an outage to the Notice to Air Mission System, a computer system that helps guide air traffic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
The world's top frequent flyer's best tips to avoiding flight delays
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Video Ad Feedback
New campaign ad attacks Trump by using his mug shot
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexican drug seize 01
Video Ad Feedback
Mexican navy seizes boat with 10,000 pounds of cocaine
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vpx unc students
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows students walking out of campus after alert about 'armed and dangerous' individual
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at a Dollar General Store that was the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what father of Jacksonville shooter revealed to police
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Firefighters work at the site of a helicopter crash in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday, August 28.
Video Ad Feedback
Fire rescue helicopter crashes near airfield
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN