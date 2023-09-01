Video Ad Feedback
'I'm really sad': Gay doctor speaks out after fleeing state
Louisiana is losing one of its only pediatric cardiologists because of the state's controversial anti-LGBTQ legislation. CNN's Meg Tirrell has the details.
03:01 - Source: CNN
