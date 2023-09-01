Video Ad Feedback
93-year-old great-great-grandmother sued by Hilton Head developers
Hilton Head, South Carolina, resident Josephine Wright is in a legal battle with a developer over land that has been in her family since the Civil War. CNN's Dianne Gallagher has the story.
04:59 - Source: CNN
