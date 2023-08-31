Video Ad Feedback
'His depravity knows no bounds': Chester County DA on escaped murderer
Danelo Cavalcante, an inmate considered "extremely dangerous," escaped a prison in Chester County, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning, according to local officials. CNN's Danny Freeman reports
01:43 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'His depravity knows no bounds': Chester County DA on escaped murderer
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Not Guility': Trumps enters plea in Georgia election case
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Justice Thomas reveals GOP donor paid for private jet trip
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the devastating aftermath Idalia left throughout Florida
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell appears to freeze while speaking with reporters
00:46
Now playing- Source: WLWT
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what struck Gupta about McConnell appearing to freeze at news conference
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pilots capture rare footage of lightning-like electrical phenomena
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Thousands swarm city's streets for massive food fight
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The world's top frequent flyer's best tips to avoiding flight delays
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New campaign ad attacks Trump by using his mug shot
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mexican navy seizes boat with 10,000 pounds of cocaine
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows students walking out of campus after alert about 'armed and dangerous' individual
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what father of Jacksonville shooter revealed to police
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fire rescue helicopter crashes near airfield
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Federal hate crime investigation underway after Jacksonville shooting
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what George Conway thinks about Meadows' defense argument in Georgia case
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN