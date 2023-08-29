UNC SHOOTER
Video Ad Feedback
Doctoral student charged with first-degree murder in UNC shooting
A state official briefed by local law enforcement told CNN that the suspect in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shooting has been identified as a doctoral student at the university. CNN's Nick Valencia has the report.
01:58 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
UNC SHOOTER
Video Ad Feedback
Doctoral student charged with first-degree murder in UNC shooting
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
idalia storm surge update 11a dvd vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See the latest forecast for Hurricane Idalia
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vpx unc students
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows students walking out of campus after alert about 'armed and dangerous' individual
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at a Dollar General Store that was the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what father of Jacksonville shooter revealed to police
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Firefighters work at the site of a helicopter crash in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday, August 28.
Video Ad Feedback
Fire rescue helicopter crashes near airfield
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Video Ad Feedback
Federal hate crime investigation underway after Jacksonville shooting
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
conway meadows split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what George Conway thinks about Meadows' defense argument in Georgia case
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bash ramaswamy split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ramaswamy defends comments about White supremacy and the KKK
08:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Asa Hutchinson and Vivek Ramaswamy
Video Ad Feedback
Hutchinson reacts to Ramaswamy downplaying prevalence of White supremacy
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump chris christie split
Video Ad Feedback
Poll shows effects of publicly criticizing Trump
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 boston shooting 082623 GRAB
Video Ad Feedback
At least 7 hurt in Boston parade shooting, police say
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 06: Television host Bob Barker poses for photographers at his last taping of "The Price is Right" show at the CBS Television City Studios on June 6, 2007 in Los Angeles California. Barker has been the host of the "The Price is Right" for 35 years. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Bob Barker's career
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vivek Ramaswamy 082723
Video Ad Feedback
'I am unapologetically pro nuclear energy' says GOP candidate
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jen Jordan Trump split video
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think he gets it': Attorney responds to Trump's remark after arrest
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cornel West Bernie Sanders
Video Ad Feedback
Cornel West blasts Bernie Sanders for endorsing Biden. See his response
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sea Lion Elam pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Sea lions sickened by toxic algae released back into ocean
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
school board meeting Chen pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Hostile conditions are pushing school leaders out of their jobs
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN