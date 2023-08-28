Video Ad Feedback
Fire rescue helicopter crashes near airfield
A Broward County, Florida, sheriff's fire rescue helicopter crashed near an airfield and two people were transported to an area hospital, the Broward County Sheriff's department said.
02:24 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Fire rescue helicopter crashes near airfield
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meteorologist details which regions could be affected by Tropical Storm Idalia
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Federal hate crime investigation underway after Jacksonville shooting
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what George Conway thinks about Meadows' defense argument in Georgia case
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ramaswamy defends comments about White supremacy and the KKK
08:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hutchinson reacts to Ramaswamy downplaying prevalence of White supremacy
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Poll shows effects of publicly criticizing Trump
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
At least 7 hurt in Boston parade shooting, police say
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lawmaker posts about Jacksonville, Florida, shooting
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Bob Barker's career
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I am unapologetically pro nuclear energy' says GOP candidate
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think he gets it': Attorney responds to Trump's remark after arrest
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cornel West blasts Bernie Sanders for endorsing Biden. See his response
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sea lions sickened by toxic algae released back into ocean
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hostile conditions are pushing school leaders out of their jobs
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Will Georgia be Trump's Waterloo?
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN