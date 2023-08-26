Video Ad Feedback
Sea lions sickened by toxic algae released back into ocean
Troves of sick and dying sea lions are washing up along the coast of Southern California due to an outbreak of toxic algae. Rescuers are doing everything they can to try to save them. CNN's Stephanie Elam reports.
02:57 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Sea lions sickened by toxic algae released back into ocean
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kim Kardashian jumps rope with braid attached to daughter's head
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Deep sea fish spotted by divers swimming off Taiwan coast
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dolphins quarterback has this message for ESPN analyst Ryan Clark
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Incredibly rare phenomenon' forms in Canada wildfires
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the playful seal who went viral for 'tickling' a diver
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wild elephant caught on camera making surprising discovery
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See doorbell video of FedEx guy confronting venomous snake
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Incredibly rare baby giraffe born at Tennessee zoo
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
News anchor receives proposal on set
01:40
Now playing- Source: WRCB
Video Ad Feedback
Drew Barrymore rushed off stage after man approaches her
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Passengers applaud pilot's unexpected announcement
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what happens when two-headed snake's heads disagree
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what brought Adele to tears at her concert
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows bystander jumping into crashing waves to grab child swept off pier
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Overrun by peacocks, town turns to veterinarian for help. See what he's doing
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Actor stuns festival crowd, participates in medieval combat
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN