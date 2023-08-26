Sea Lion Elam pkg
Sea lions sickened by toxic algae released back into ocean
Troves of sick and dying sea lions are washing up along the coast of Southern California due to an outbreak of toxic algae. Rescuers are doing everything they can to try to save them. CNN's Stephanie Elam reports.
