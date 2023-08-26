Video Ad Feedback
Hostile conditions are pushing school leaders out of their jobs
CNN's Natasha Chen investigates the impact recent fights at school board meetings and threats to educators are having on leadership positions in schools across the nation.
02:40 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hostile conditions are pushing school leaders out of their jobs
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
At least 7 hurt in Boston parade shooting, police say
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Bob Barker's career
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think he gets it': Attorney responds to Trump's remark after arrest
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sea lions sickened by toxic algae released back into ocean
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Will Georgia be Trump's Waterloo?
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New drone video shows harrowing Pakistan cable car ordeal
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Putin makes first public comments since plane crash
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Deplorable': Ex-prosecutor slams Taylor Greene's photoshopped post
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NY governor asks Biden to help state with influx of migrants
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Leading scientist explains how cities can help solve climate change
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Infamous': Bash on Trump's historic mug shot
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This K-pop band has no Korean members. Hear why they think they will break through
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See gorilla make heartwarming breakthrough with new mom after fighting to stay alive
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
It's so hot out, corn is sweating. Here's what that looks like
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Has tipping gone too far?
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN