Florida principal and teacher are placed on leave after Black students are singled out at an assembly at Bunnell Elementary School on Friday, August 18, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
School superintendent apologizes after assembly singled out Black students
The principal of a Flagler County, Florida, elementary school and one of the teachers are on paid administrative leave after an assembly was held for fourth and fifth-grade Black students who were collectively told to improve their school performance, regardless of how each student was doing individually. CNN has reached out to the school's principal for comment.
01:41 - Source: WFTV
Latest Videos 16 videos
Florida principal and teacher are placed on leave after Black students are singled out at an assembly at Bunnell Elementary School on Friday, August 18, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
School superintendent apologizes after assembly singled out Black students
01:41
Now playing
- Source: WFTV
Jen Jordan Trump split video
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think he gets it': Attorney responds to Trump's remark after arrest
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Will Georgia be Trump's Waterloo?
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pakistan cable car thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
New drone video shows harrowing Pakistan cable car ordeal
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vladimir Putin
Video Ad Feedback
Putin makes first public comments since plane crash
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to the media as they wait the arrival of former President Donald Trump outside the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Former US president Donald Trump was photographed for a police mug shot after his arrest on August 24 at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, multiple US media outlets reported citing local officials. The picture, which has yet to be released, is set to become a world-famous image as Trump fights multiple criminal cases at the same time as running to regain the White House in next year's election. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Deplorable': Ex-prosecutor slams Taylor Greene's photoshopped post
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York Governor Kathy Hochul applauds as US President Joe Biden speaks about why Congress must avoid default by lifting the debt ceiling, at SUNY Westchester Community College in Valhalla, New York, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
NY governor asks Biden to help state with influx of migrants
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DV Cities Climate 2
Video Ad Feedback
Leading scientist explains how cities can help solve climate change
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bash Trump mug shot split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Infamous': Bash on Trump's historic mug shot
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screegrab blackswan
Video Ad Feedback
This K-pop band has no Korean members. Hear why they think they will break through
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
baby gorilla orig thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
See gorilla make heartwarming breakthrough with new mom after fighting to stay alive
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Corn Sweat Van Dam Screengrab 01
Video Ad Feedback
It's so hot out, corn is sweating. Here's what that looks like
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tipping yurkevich
Video Ad Feedback
Has tipping gone too far?
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rare deep sea fish
Video Ad Feedback
Deep sea fish spotted by divers swimming off Taiwan coast
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump remarsk fulton county
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump speaks after his surrender in Georgia. Hear what he said
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Crimea Raid THUMB 1
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukrainian forces destroy Russian anti-aircraft system
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN