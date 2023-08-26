Video Ad Feedback
School superintendent apologizes after assembly singled out Black students
The principal of a Flagler County, Florida, elementary school and one of the teachers are on paid administrative leave after an assembly was held for fourth and fifth-grade Black students who were collectively told to improve their school performance, regardless of how each student was doing individually. CNN has reached out to the school's principal for comment.
01:41 - Source: WFTV
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
School superintendent apologizes after assembly singled out Black students
01:41
Now playing- Source: WFTV
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think he gets it': Attorney responds to Trump's remark after arrest
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Will Georgia be Trump's Waterloo?
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New drone video shows harrowing Pakistan cable car ordeal
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Putin makes first public comments since plane crash
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Deplorable': Ex-prosecutor slams Taylor Greene's photoshopped post
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NY governor asks Biden to help state with influx of migrants
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Leading scientist explains how cities can help solve climate change
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Infamous': Bash on Trump's historic mug shot
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This K-pop band has no Korean members. Hear why they think they will break through
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See gorilla make heartwarming breakthrough with new mom after fighting to stay alive
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
It's so hot out, corn is sweating. Here's what that looks like
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Has tipping gone too far?
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Deep sea fish spotted by divers swimming off Taiwan coast
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump speaks after his surrender in Georgia. Hear what he said
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukrainian forces destroy Russian anti-aircraft system
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN