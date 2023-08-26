Video Ad Feedback
At least 7 hurt in Boston parade shooting, police say
At least seven people were injured in a shooting at a Boston parade, police said. The shooting occurred during the J'ouvert Parade, which is part of the city's Caribbean carnival. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.
