NY woman pleads guilty after fatally shoving 87-year-old Broadway coach
Lauren Pazienza, the woman who fatally shoved 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach Barbara Gustern in New York, pleaded guilty to a first-degree manslaughter charge, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced. CNN affiliate WCBS reports.
