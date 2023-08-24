Lauren Pazienza appears in court Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. Panzienza, 28, who fatally shoved 87-year-old Broadway singing coach Barbara Gustern in Manhattan last year, pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in a plea deal requiring she serve eight years behind bars. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)
Video Ad Feedback
NY woman pleads guilty after fatally shoving 87-year-old Broadway coach
Lauren Pazienza, the woman who fatally shoved 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach Barbara Gustern in New York, pleaded guilty to a first-degree manslaughter charge, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced. CNN affiliate WCBS reports.
01:57 - Source: WCBS
Latest Videos 17 videos
Lauren Pazienza appears in court Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. Panzienza, 28, who fatally shoved 87-year-old Broadway singing coach Barbara Gustern in Manhattan last year, pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in a plea deal requiring she serve eight years behind bars. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)
Video Ad Feedback
NY woman pleads guilty after fatally shoving 87-year-old Broadway coach
01:57
Now playing
- Source: WCBS
debate focus group
Video Ad Feedback
These Iowa voters thought Republican debate had a clear winner. Hear who
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin talks about making "Africa freer" in unverified video shared online
Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert: What timing of Prigozhin's purported death may mean
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rudy Giuliani Fulton County Georgia August 23 2023
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Rudy Giuliani said after his surrender in Georgia
00:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Authorities work the scene after a Philadelphia police officer fatally shot a man Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. Police have changed their account of a fatal shooting by a Philadelphia officer on Monday, acknowledging that the person was shot inside the car rather than outside and no longer saying that he fled a traffic stop and later "lunged at" at police with a knife. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Video Ad Feedback
Newly released video contradicts police narrative of Philadelphia shooting
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joan Meyer police raid video
Video Ad Feedback
98-year-old woman confronts police raiding her home
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
One student has been killed and 23 injured, one with life threatening injuries, after a school bus crash on state Route 41 in German Township, Ohio, Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
Video Ad Feedback
Police describe how bus crashed on first day of school
01:20
Now playing
- Source: WHIO
helicopter rescue footage thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See moment a child was rescued from a dangling cable car
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
judge hatchett
Video Ad Feedback
TV judge addresses court as victim of sexual battery incident
01:21
Now playing
- Source: WSB
alaska airlines sparks fly
Video Ad Feedback
Plane's wing hits ground during landing. See what happens next
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lauri carleton ac360 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Woman killed over Pride flag argument ordered a new one that arrived just after her death
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Storm Hilary thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Massive mudslide sends firefighters scrambling to safety
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A plow clears debris along a flooded Sierra Highway in Palmdale, Calif., as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Video Ad Feedback
Hilary forces swift water rescues with catastrophic flooding
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grisham trump split
Video Ad Feedback
Grisham: Trump continuing down this path would be a 'mistake'
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VPX Mulege Flooding
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows floodwaters rushing through apparent neighborhood
00:24
Now playing
- Source: CNNE
Maui resident David Gobel describes his families escape from the devastating wildfire
Video Ad Feedback
Family of 6 forced to leave Maui after being trapped in ocean for hours
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
facebook payment explainer thumbnail
Video Ad Feedback
Facebook could owe 70 million Americans money. How to claim yours.
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN