Video Ad Feedback
Newly released video contradicts police narrative of Philadelphia shooting
An attorney representing the family of a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Philadelphia police officer last Monday released new surveillance video of the fatal police encounter that contradicts the initial narrative of the incident as provided by police. CNN's Danny Freeman reports.
01:53 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Newly released video contradicts police narrative of Philadelphia shooting
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
98-year-old woman confronts police raiding her home
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police describe how bus crashed on first day of school
01:20
Now playing- Source: WHIO
Video Ad Feedback
TV judge addresses court as victim of sexual battery incident
01:21
Now playing- Source: WSB
Video Ad Feedback
Plane's wing hits ground during landing. See what happens next
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman killed over Pride flag argument ordered a new one that arrived just after her death
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Massive mudslide sends firefighters scrambling to safety
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hilary forces swift water rescues with catastrophic flooding
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Grisham: Trump continuing down this path would be a 'mistake'
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows floodwaters rushing through apparent neighborhood
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNNE
Video Ad Feedback
Family of 6 forced to leave Maui after being trapped in ocean for hours
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Facebook could owe 70 million Americans money. How to claim yours.
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman in a white dress smiles for camera as missile hits Chernihiv
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from the Georgia teacher who was fired after reading book on gender identity to students
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Surreal video shows wildfire turning sky red in Canada
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the new weapon North Korea may test soon
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN identifies unindicted co-conspirators from Trump's Georgia case
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN