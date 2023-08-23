Video Ad Feedback
5-foot spear smashes through driver's windshield
Texas mother Shavone Canales was on her way to a friend's house when a 5-foot spear smashed through the windshield of her car. CNN affiliate KSAT reports.
5-foot spear smashes through driver's windshield
Newly released video contradicts police narrative of Philadelphia shooting
98-year-old woman confronts police raiding her home
Police describe how bus crashed on first day of school
See moment a child was rescued from a dangling cable car
TV judge addresses court as victim of sexual battery incident
Plane's wing hits ground during landing. See what happens next
Woman killed over Pride flag argument ordered a new one that arrived just after her death
Watch: Massive mudslide sends firefighters scrambling to safety
Hilary forces swift water rescues with catastrophic flooding
Grisham: Trump continuing down this path would be a 'mistake'
Video shows floodwaters rushing through apparent neighborhood
Family of 6 forced to leave Maui after being trapped in ocean for hours
Facebook could owe 70 million Americans money. How to claim yours.
Woman in a white dress smiles for camera as missile hits Chernihiv
Hear from the Georgia teacher who was fired after reading book on gender identity to students
Surreal video shows wildfire turning sky red in Canada
