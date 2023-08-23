Video Ad Feedback
Rudy Giuliani speaks out before his arrest
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani says he will turn himself in to be arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, after he was charged with 13 crimes including violations of the state anti-racketeering law, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiracy to commit forgery, and making false statements. Giuliani says he will plead not guilty.
00:44 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
