TV judge addresses court as victim of sexual battery incident
A Georgia sheriff resigned and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual battery charge Monday after he grabbed TV's Judge Glenda Hatchett's chest in January 2022, his attorney said. CNN affiliate WSB reports.
