Video Ad Feedback
Plane's wing hits ground during landing. See what happens next
A video shows the moment an Orange County-bound Alaska Airlines flight made a rough landing with the left wing hitting the ground, sending sparks flying.
00:49 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Plane's wing hits ground during landing. See what happens next
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Serena Williams' husband pranks her at gender reveal. See how she reacted
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Did this 1978 film mark a cultural turning point in America? Film critic says yes
05:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what happens when two-headed snake's heads disagree
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what brought Adele to tears at her concert
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows bystander jumping into crashing waves to grab child swept off pier
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Overrun by peacocks, town turns to veterinarian for help. See what he's doing
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Actor stuns festival crowd, participates in medieval combat
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what happened when mother wheeled triplets into jury duty
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Fox News host Greg Gutfeld goes on sexist rant
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Big Brother' contestant Luke Valentine ousted from show after using racial slur
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman comes face-to-face with bear outside her door. See how she reacted
01:41
Now playing- Source: WESH
Video Ad Feedback
See what GOP presidential candidate rapped Eminem at Iowa State Fair
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gal Gadot spits out drink during spicy interview
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
We tried the viral last minute ticket hack for Taylor Swift. See how we fared
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Happy accident': Bear delights in bubble bath on zoo's cleaning day
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN