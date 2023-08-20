Video Ad Feedback
Why officials say rain is the biggest threat to California right now
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for areas in the southern part of his state. Hurricane Hilary is expected to be a tropical storm by the time it reaches California, but could still drop over a years worth of rain in a matter of hours on some areas.
02:36 - Source: CNN
Wicked weather 16 videos
A hurricane heading towards California? Meteorologist breaks down facts
01:47
Why the Maui wildfires spread so quickly
03:16
See beehives melt in scorching Arizona heat
01:32
Family trapped by typhoon flood waters rescued in daring attempt
00:45
Can you give your pet ice? TikTok vet explains
03:22
Watch: Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon in the Philippines
00:46
This is what happens to your body when temperatures soar
03:24
Watch how deadly flash flooding hit New York
02:06
See catastrophic flooding in Vermont capital as state braces for more rain
01:35
Concertgoers pelted by hail in Colorado
00:47
Heavy flooding in China trapped couple on top of car. See what happened next
00:51
House wobbles on cliff after flooded river destroys foundation
00:52
Video shows tornado ripping through homes, spraying debris
00:30
Video shows the moment after multiple British soldiers collapsed due to extreme heat
00:46
Video shows tornado touching down in Texas
00:47
