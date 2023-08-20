Video Ad Feedback
Hundreds still unaccounted for after Maui wildfire. CNN asks the FEMA director why
Deanna Criswell, Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is pressed on what local officials say are hundreds of people unaccounted for after the wildfire that swept through Lahaina, burning it almost completely to the ground.
01:48 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hundreds still unaccounted for after Maui wildfire. CNN asks the FEMA director why
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Family of 6 forced to leave Maui after being trapped in ocean for hours
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Facebook could owe 70 million Americans money. How to claim yours.
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman in a white dress smiles for camera as missile hits Chernihiv
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from the Georgia teacher who was fired after reading book on gender identity to students
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Surreal video shows wildfire turning sky red in Canada
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the new weapon North Korea may test soon
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN identifies unindicted co-conspirators from Trump's Georgia case
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Maui EMA administrator asked if he regrets not sounding warning sirens. Hear his reply
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former federal judge: Trump's attacks on judges could hurt his case
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New Ukrainian video shows intense fight captured by drone
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Maui volunteers dousing hot spots with bottled water
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump White House attorney says Trump's new 'report' could backfire
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: See Ukraine use experimental drone to attack Russian bridge
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mother describes the moment she thought she lost her daughter escaping the Maui fires
05:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Fox host's sexist rant
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bodycam footage of Rep. Ronny Jackson being detained at a Texas rodeo
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN