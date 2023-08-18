Georgia Teacher Fired 2
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment teacher was publicly fired for reading a book to class
A suburban Atlanta school board voted to terminate the contract of a teacher who read a book about gender identity to gifted fifth-graders -- the latest salvo in a nationwide clash over how issues like gender and race are discussed in public school classrooms. CNN's affiliate WSB reports.
01:46 - Source: WSB
