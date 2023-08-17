Video Ad Feedback
Maui EMA administrator asked if he regrets not sounding warning sirens. Hear his reply
Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya defended the decision to not sound warning sirens on the island for the wildfires.
01:42 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Maui EMA administrator asked if he regrets not sounding warning sirens. Hear his reply
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former federal judge: Trump's attacks on judges could hurt his case
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New Ukrainian video shows intense fight captured by drone
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Maui volunteers dousing hot spots with bottled water
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump White House attorney says Trump's new 'report' could backfire
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: See Ukraine use experimental drone to attack Russian bridge
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mother describes the moment she thought she lost her daughter escaping the Maui fires
05:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Fox host's sexist rant
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bodycam footage of Rep. Ronny Jackson being detained at a Texas rodeo
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Going to beat these fascists to the ground': Giuliani reacts to indictment
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Bananas': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump claim against Fani Willis
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Residents unite to rebuild after wildfire
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter details why Hunter Biden's top lawyer asked to withdraw from case
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN speaks to Afghan women about life after two years of Taliban rule
05:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Hillary Clinton's reaction to Trump indictment
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Michael Oher alleges Tuohy family never adopted him
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN