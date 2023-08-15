NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Baltimore Ravens #23 draft pick Michael Oher poses for a photograph with his family at Radio City Music Hall for the 2009 NFL Draft on April 25, 2009 in New York City (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Michael Oher alleges Tuohy family never adopted him
Former NFL player Michael Oher, depicted in the movie "The Blind Side," has filed a petition to end Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy's conservatorship over him. Oher claims the Tuohys told him they were going to adopt him, but instead filed a conservatorship. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.
02:32 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Baltimore Ravens #23 draft pick Michael Oher poses for a photograph with his family at Radio City Music Hall for the 2009 NFL Draft on April 25, 2009 in New York City (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Michael Oher alleges Tuohy family never adopted him
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 29: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Coates: RICO charge puts Trump at odds with his counsel
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lahaina power lines down
Video Ad Feedback
Lawsuit alleges power lines a factor in Hawaii wildfire
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NPW pkg mines vpx
Video Ad Feedback
How thermal imaging is helping Ukraine clear mines from the battlefield
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Herbig-Haro 46/47 james webb question mark zoom
Video Ad Feedback
Image of a 'cosmic question mark' in the stars released by NASA
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
From top left, Former Rankin County Sheriff's deputies Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Christian Dedmon, Frin bottom left, Hunter Elward, Daniel Opdyke and ex-Richland Police officer Joshua Hartfield
Video Ad Feedback
White ex-officers plead guilty to charges in torture of 2 Black men
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lahaina aid 2 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See what it's like in fire-ravaged Lahaina as aid efforts begin
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sidney Powerll Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
'What were they thinking?': Ex-US attorney reacts to new revelations in voting system breach
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maui Devastation 02
Video Ad Feedback
The Maui fires destroyed their homes. This woman took in 5 families under one roof
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Iowa
Video Ad Feedback
Despite skipping much of the Iowa State Fair, Trump was still the main attraction
08:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A house in Plum, Pennsylvania, exploded Saturday, August 12, leaving at least one person dead and several missing following, according to a county update.
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show moment of a deadly home explosion
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
plane crash air show michigan vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moments before plane crashes during airshow
00:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leighton drones vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains how this tactic used in Ukraine-Russia war has revolutionized warfare
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bobby Flay Screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
How should tipping work? Hear what Bobby Flay thinks
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wildfire damage is shown, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Video Ad Feedback
Lahaina fire becomes deadliest fire in US in 100 years
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Immigrants queue outside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) office to be processed near the border with Mexico as the United States prepares to lift COVID-19 era Title 42 restrictions that have blocked migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border from seeking asylum since 2020 near El Paso, Texas, U.S., May 9, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed's Take: The US immigration system is broken
05:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN