Video Ad Feedback
Michael Oher alleges Tuohy family never adopted him
Former NFL player Michael Oher, depicted in the movie "The Blind Side," has filed a petition to end Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy's conservatorship over him. Oher claims the Tuohys told him they were going to adopt him, but instead filed a conservatorship. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.
02:32 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Michael Oher alleges Tuohy family never adopted him
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Coates: RICO charge puts Trump at odds with his counsel
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lawsuit alleges power lines a factor in Hawaii wildfire
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How thermal imaging is helping Ukraine clear mines from the battlefield
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Image of a 'cosmic question mark' in the stars released by NASA
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
White ex-officers plead guilty to charges in torture of 2 Black men
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what it's like in fire-ravaged Lahaina as aid efforts begin
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What were they thinking?': Ex-US attorney reacts to new revelations in voting system breach
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The Maui fires destroyed their homes. This woman took in 5 families under one roof
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Despite skipping much of the Iowa State Fair, Trump was still the main attraction
08:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show moment of a deadly home explosion
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moments before plane crashes during airshow
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains how this tactic used in Ukraine-Russia war has revolutionized warfare
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How should tipping work? Hear what Bobby Flay thinks
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lahaina fire becomes deadliest fire in US in 100 years
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed's Take: The US immigration system is broken
05:37
Now playing- Source: CNN