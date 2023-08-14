Video Ad Feedback
Woman comes face-to-face with bear outside her door. See how she reacted
A Daytona Beach, Florida, woman got quite the surprise when she took her dog outside and discovered a bear near her front door. CNN affiliate WESH reports.
01:41 - Source: WESH
