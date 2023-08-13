mazie hiromo vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Not gonna make any excuses': Sen. Hirono on lack of preparation from officials
Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss Maui officials' lack of preparation to handle wildfires.
02:09 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
mazie hiromo vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Not gonna make any excuses': Sen. Hirono on lack of preparation from officials
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump split dean
Video Ad Feedback
John Dean makes prediction about charges Trump might face in Georgia
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Spider Marks Bridge
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general explains why the Kerch bridge is so important to Putin
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Georgia Lt. governor's subpoena indicates 4th Trump indictment coming soon
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lansing Michigan boy
Video Ad Feedback
12 year old handcuffed while taking out the trash
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, 2023 as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Records show Hawaii underestimated the deadly threat of wildfires
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maui wildfires Weir dnt
Video Ad Feedback
Melted boats in harbor and more destruction from Maui wildfires
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Judge Tanya Chutkan
Video Ad Feedback
'She was forceful': Reporter describes what judge told Trump's legal team
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Washington. Garland announced Friday he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Video Ad Feedback
Garland appoints special counsel to Hunter Biden case
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TAPPER COMER SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
'What did the President do wrong?': Tapper presses Republican probing Biden
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Oprah Winfrey at Maui shelter
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Oprah Winfrey spotted at relief center in Maui delivering supplies
00:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Jonah Goldberg Split
Video Ad Feedback
Conservative columnist shares secret to dealing with Trump die-hards
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Weiss, left, and Hunter Biden
Video Ad Feedback
'This is just a debacle': Ex-federal prosecutor on length of Hunter Biden investigation
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks on as he attends the ALGOP Summer Meeting in Montgomery, Alabama, on August 4.
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman on Trump's 'shield' against indictments
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
man jumps into ocean HI wildfire
Video Ad Feedback
'I couldn't do it anymore': Man describes decision to stop battling fire and jump into ocean
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab Montgomery Riverboat captain
Video Ad Feedback
Montgomery riverboat captain describes dispute with private boat before brawl
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Flames billow near Lahaina as wildfires driven by high winds destroy a large part of the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii, U.S. August 9, 2023. Dustin Johnson/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. REFILE - REMOVING KAHULUI
Video Ad Feedback
Boat captain details spotting 5 and 6 year old kids trapped in the fire
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN