Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moments before plane crashes during air show
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What were they thinking?': Ex-US attorney reacts to new revelations in voting system breach
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lahaina fire becomes deadliest fire in US in 100 years
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Despite skipping much of the Iowa State Fair, Trump was still the main attraction
08:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show moment of a deadly home explosion
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed's Take: The US immigration system is broken
05:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general explains why the Kerch bridge is so important to Putin
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Democrat: If Hunter Biden has committed crimes, he should be charged
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sen. Hirono questioned on the 80 sirens that didn't activate on Maui
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
John Dean makes prediction about charges Trump might face in Georgia
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hurd: Trump's team couldn't get data 'so they tried to take it'
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Georgia Lt. governor's subpoena indicates 4th Trump indictment coming soon
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
12 year old handcuffed while taking out the trash
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Records show Hawaii underestimated the deadly threat of wildfires
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Melted boats in harbor and more destruction from Maui wildfires
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'She was forceful': Reporter describes what judge told Trump's legal team
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN