Records show Hawaii underestimated the deadly threat of wildfires
Hawaii officials underestimated the deadly threat of wildfires even as they acknowledged a lack of necessary resources to mitigate them, according to a CNN review of state and local emergency planning documents that show how ill-prepared the state was for the disaster. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
