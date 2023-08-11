Video Ad Feedback
'I couldn't do it anymore': Man describes decision to stop battling fire and jump into ocean
Maui resident John Singer tells CNN affiliate KABC the devastating details of trying to fight the wildfires surrounding his home for hours before fleeing into the ocean to save himself.
00:33 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'I couldn't do it anymore': Man describes decision to stop battling fire and jump into ocean
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter walks scorched streets of Lahaina
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hawaii governor on wildfire catastrophe: It looks like 'total devastation'
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The ongoing battle between cop-watchers and police
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN chief international anchor details deal with Iran that includes release of 5 Americans
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Expert explains why Justice Thomas' gifts from wealthy friends are problematic
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Multiple explosions rock Russia
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Utah man posted about arsenal of guns prior to deadly FBI encounter
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What prosecutors could look for with search warrant for Trump's Twitter account
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare look at trenches in Southern Ukraine
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police give details of arrests in Alabama riverfront brawl
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how power lines left people stranded after powerful storms
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Flooding from glacial break sends home tumbling into Alaska river
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I can't take it anymore': Why one lifelong Oakland resident is leaving
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fire chief speaks out after midair helicopter collision killed three people
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip describes 'chaotic' scene at Beyoncé's stormy Washington, DC, concert
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Father gets emotional after arrest of man accused of murdering his daughter
01:15
Now playing- Source: WXIA