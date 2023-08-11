man jumps into ocean HI wildfire
'I couldn't do it anymore': Man describes decision to stop battling fire and jump into ocean
Maui resident John Singer tells CNN affiliate KABC the devastating details of trying to fight the wildfires surrounding his home for hours before fleeing into the ocean to save himself.
