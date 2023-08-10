Video Ad Feedback
Hawaii governor says death toll will rise 'significantly'
In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Hawaii Governor Josh Green described the scene in Lahaina, Maui, as a "total devastation" and added that the death toll will rise "significantly."
01:36 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hawaii governor says death toll will rise 'significantly'
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN chief international anchor details deal with Iran that includes release of 5 Americans
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Expert explains why Justice Thomas' gifts from wealthy friends are problematic
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Multiple explosions rock Russia
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Utah man posted about arsenal of guns prior to deadly FBI encounter
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What prosecutors could look for with search warrant for Trump's Twitter account
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare look at trenches in Southern Ukraine
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police give details of arrests in Alabama riverfront brawl
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how power lines left people stranded after powerful storms
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Flooding from glacial break sends home tumbling into Alaska river
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I can't take it anymore': Why one lifelong Oakland resident is leaving
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fire chief speaks out after midair helicopter collision killed three people
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip describes 'chaotic' scene at Beyoncé's stormy Washington, DC, concert
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Father gets emotional after arrest of man accused of murdering his daughter
01:15
Now playing- Source: WXIA
Video Ad Feedback
This is what is worrying CNN meteorologist about Eastern US storms
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shocking video shows the massive brawl that broke out on river dock
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis references Mar-a-Lago documents case in warning to Republican Party
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN