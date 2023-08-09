Video Ad Feedback
Utah man posted about arsenal of guns prior to deadly FBI encounter
A Utah man was shot and killed by FBI special agents who were attempting to arrest him for allegedly making threats against President Joe Biden ahead of the president's trip to the state.
02:05 - Source: CNN
