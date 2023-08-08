mother suing southwest airlines
White mom sues after airline thought she was trafficking biracial daughter
CNN's Poppy Harlow speaks with Mary MacCarthy, a White mother who is suing Southwest Airlines over a 2021 incident where she says employees and police stopped her and accused her of trafficking her biracial daughter. A spokesperson for Southwest said they had no comment on the pending litigation.
