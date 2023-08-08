Video Ad Feedback
Former head of US Coast Guard covered up investigation into sexual assaults at academy
One Coast Guard leader planned to come clean about a damning history of sexual assault at the agency's academy, but his successor kept it hidden, a CNN investigation has found. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
04:53 - Source: CNN
