Father gets emotional after arrest of man accused of murdering his daughter
Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett announced that Donell Anderson has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance and death of Imani Roberson. Roberson had been missing for more than two weeks before police in Georgia charged Anderson, her husband, with murder.
