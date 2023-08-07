alaska glacial break mendenhall river flooding house collapse cnntm vpx
Flooding from glacial break sends home tumbling into Alaska river
New video shows a house collapse and fall into a flooded river in Alaska. The two-story home fell into the swollen Mendenhall River near Juneau, Alaska, in the southeastern part of the state. Officials say a glacial break caused the waters to rise and the situation remains highly unstable.
