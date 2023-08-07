Video Ad Feedback
Flooding from glacial break sends home tumbling into Alaska river
New video shows a house collapse and fall into a flooded river in Alaska. The two-story home fell into the swollen Mendenhall River near Juneau, Alaska, in the southeastern part of the state. Officials say a glacial break caused the waters to rise and the situation remains highly unstable.
00:32 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Flooding from glacial break sends home tumbling into Alaska river
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
John Dean reacts to Trump attorney's defense claims
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie returns from Ukraine with tales of horror
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Megan Rapinoe reacts to World Cup loss
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
US Coast Guard finds 25-year-old who went missing at sea
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pence on Trump: Our country is more important than any one man
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Is China's economy headed for a chronic slowdown?
06:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Brennan: Series of mistakes led to loss
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows sea drone attack Russian tanker
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Suspect in Brooklyn hate crime investigation turns himself in
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's chilling': Ex-Trump official reacts to Trump's angry social media post
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Aerial footage shows chaos in Union Square over Kai Cenat's giveaway
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Officers belonging to self-described 'goon squad' plead guilty to torturing two Black men
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The Super Bowl doesn't compare to this': Taylor Swift's concert cause economic boon
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Black men who were tortured by white officers speak out
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear some of the false claims a DeSantis appointee made about slavery
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The GOAT is returning to gymnastics. See her before competition
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN