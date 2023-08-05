Video Ad Feedback
The 17-year-old who allegedly stabbed O'Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer who was killed while vogueing to a Beyoncé song at a Brooklyn gas station last week, has turned himself in, according to a law enforcement source.
